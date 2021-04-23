Knee injury rules Natarajan out of IPL 2021, spotlight once again on NCA

were dealt a big blow as one of their premier pacers T Natarajan was ruled out of the ongoing due to a knee injury that he had picked up during the series against Australia.



Natarajan had played only two out of the four games for this season and it is understood that he never fully recovered from the knee injury that he had sustained due to excessive workload on the tour of Australia.



"Natarajan never fully recovered from his knee injury. He went for rehabilitation at the NCA but it is now evident that even when he was declared fit to make a return against England appearing in one T20 and one ODI, he was not 100 per cent match ready. Now he could be out for a longer period as he had rushed his comeback without doing proper rehab," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Natarajan became an overnight sensation with his yorkers at death during the last IPL and subsequently played all three formats for India in Australia.

Once he was back in India, for the longest time, the BCCI never made it public that he had sustained a knee injury.



