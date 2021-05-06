IPL 2021: RCB players, support staff leave for respective destinations

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction: Complete list of retained and released players of RCB
IPL 2021 auction highlights: Here's the full list of sold, unsold players
IPL 2021 auction: Full list of retained and released players of eight teams
IPL 2021, RCB vs RR highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins by 10 wkts
IPL 2021 Match 1: MI vs RCB preview, playing 11 prediction, head to head
-
Royal Challengers Bangalore's domestic players and support staff entered their home towns from specific pre-identified hubs as the foreign recruits left for their respective destinations via charter flights.
RCB skipper Virat Kohli reached Mumbai on Tuesday, the day IPL-14 was indefinitely suspended due to multiple COVID cases in its bio-bubble. By Thursday early morning, all the other playing and non-playing staff had also left for their onward destinations.
"We worked in consultation with BCCI and the respective cricket boards to ensure the safe return of all our personnel to their homes. There are stringent SOPs put in place by us, for those who are transiting from central hubs to their respective cities," RCB said in a press release.
"We will be in constant touch with them till they reach home and continue to offer support to our personnel whenever necessary," it stated.
In consultation with the BCCI, RCB booked a chartered flight for all its domestic players, staff and management, sending them to specific pre-identified hubs and then connected to their respective cities.
The Australian players and staff will complete a mandatory quarantine period in a hotel arranged by RCB in the Maldives and will continue to be in touch with Cricket Australia on SOPs. They will leave for Australia when the borders open in that country.
The franchise arranged a special flight to Auckland for its New Zealand players and staff. They will be in touch with New Zealand Cricket on SOPs. The New Zealand Test players, including captain Kane Williamson, who were part of the IPL 2021 will be leaving directly for the UK on May 11.
While the South African contingent is travelling to Johannesburg via Mumbai and Doha.
"We thank all our players, the support staff and the fans for their immense support this season and wish for their safety and health," the release stated.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor