IPL 2022 Auction: It is very much on track for us, says Sanjiv Goenka

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 Auction: Jason Holder sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 cr
IPL 2022 Auction Live: Pandya brothers separated as Lucknow bags Krunal
At 29, S Africa's Quinton de Kock announces retirement from Test cricket
IPL Mega Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, time & venue
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
-
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka on Saturday said that the 2022 IPL Mega Auction is going on track for them. He added that he could visualise a balance in the team through the players they have got till now.
LSG have brought wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, batter Manish Pandey, all-rounders Deepak Hooda and West Indian Jason Holder on day one of the auction at Bengaluru.
"We are very happy with the way it's gone so far. We have got our top preferences as of now and it's gone well so far for us. We have got a great opener in Quinton, a very good all-rounder in Jason Holder. We have two quality Indian batsmen. Out of the seven people we had in the squad so far, I think there is a balance beginning to emerge. So far, it is very much on track for us," said Goenka in the virtual press conference.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) CEO Jake Lush McCrum was also happy with his team's picks in the auction. RR brought ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, left-arm pacer Trent Boult, left-handed batters Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer in the auction.
"Likewise, from our perspective, we secured the targets we were looking for. To have a world-class spinner in there is really important to us. To back it up with a bowler who can take wickets upfront and a gun batsman, we are really happy with what we have done in first two rounds."
McCrum brushed aside the fact of any tension between Ashwin and Buttler after the batter was run-out from the non-strikers' end by the off-spinner in the 2018 IPL.
"We talked to Jos just prior to the auction and just talked through the prioritisation of all the players. Honestly, he didn't even think about it. I had sort of brought it up to check if he's okay and he said he is absolutely fine. Maybe he will have to practice in the nets with him. But otherwise on the field, they are looking forward to be playing together."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor