IPL 2022 Auction: Jason Holder sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 cr

-
ALSO READ
IPL2022 auction: RCB bags Faf for Rs 7 cr, Lucknow de Kock for Rs 6.75 cr
Bottom-placed Hyderabad face uphill challenge against table toppers CSK
T10 format could be played in the Olympics, says Faf du Plessis
Lanka Premier League: Gayle, du Plessis, Malik picked in 'Player Draft'
IPL 2021 RR vs RCB playing 11: George Garton makes debut for RCB today
-
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder on Saturday was picked up by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for Rs 8.75 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction here in Bengaluru.
Lucknow Super Giants also picked Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey for Rs 6.75 cr and Rs 4.60 cr respectively.
Earlier in the day, Ravichandran Ashwin was acquired by Rajasthan Royals as the auction began in the afternoon.
The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.
Also, Jason Roy was sold to Gujarat Titans for his base price of Rs 2 crore.
Meanwhile, South Africa batter Faf du Plessis was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 7 crore. Lucknow Super Giants picked up Quinton de Kock for Rs 6.75 crore.
A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.
INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.
There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.
A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor