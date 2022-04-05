IPL 2022: Avesh Khan on guiding LSG to victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad

-
Lucknow Super Giants defended the 170-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad to register a 12-run win here at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Pacer Avesh Khan gave his team the breakthrough in both the powerplay as well as in death overs to deny 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad any chances of a comeback.
"Effort was to give wickets to the team because that's what the team wants from me. I wanted to give wicket in powerplay phase and slog-overs phase," said Avesh Khan in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Avesh Khan's first wicket was the prized scalp of captain Kane Williamson in the fourth over of the Hyderabad innings to give Lucknow an early breakthrough."I had thought I'll bowl slow. I noticed that slower balls were working well in the first innings, so I thought I'd do that as a variation in the powerplay," said Avesh Khan.
After dismissing both the openers Williamson and Abhishek Sharma of Sunrisers Hyderabad in the powerplay Avesh Khan was again introduced into the attack in death overs where he took wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Abdul Samad on consecutive balls to be on a hat-trick.
"I wanted to bowl a dot ball so thought I'll go for the yorker option," explained Avesh Khan.
Delhi Capitals were forced to release Avesh Khan despite his impressive performances for them in the previous seasons as there is a limit to retaining a certain number of players therefore Avesh Khan was back in the auction pool and was bought by Lucknow but the 25-year old pacer hardly took time to adjust to the new set-up."The set-up is great with Gambhir, Bichel, and Flower here. They tell me to bowl to my strengths," told Avesh Khan.
Avesh Khan's four-wicket haul helped him bag the 'Player of the Match' award and he has also helped his side register two wins in three matches.
