Healy's monumental ton powers Australia to seventh Women's ODI WC title

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
Mandhana, Bhatia rise in ICC's Women ODI rankings, Mithali slips
Women's World Cup Final: Mooney says Australia enjoy beating England
Dominant Australia cruise to World Cup finals, beat West Indies by 157 runs
-
Alyssa Healy smashed a whirlwind 170 to power Australia to a record-extending seventh ICC Women's World Cup title, beating defending champions England by 71 runs in the final here on Sunday.
It was a dominating performance from Australia after being invited to bat. Besides Healy's special performance, Rachael Haynes (68) and Beth Mooney (62) also struck fine half-centuries to power Australia to 356 for five.
Healy's knock came off 138 balls and was studded with as many as 26 boundaries.
Anya Shrubsole picked up three wickets for England, conceding 46 runs.
Chasing the mammoth target, Nat Sciver remained unbeaten on 148 off 121 balls in a lonely effort but failed to defend their title as Australia bundled out England for 285 runs in 43.4 overs.
Jess Jonassen (3/58) and Alana King (3/64) shared six wickets between them for Australia.
Brief Scores:
Australia Women: 356 for 5 in 50 overs (Alyssa Healy 170, Rachael Haynes 68, Beth Mooney 62; Anya Shrubsole 3/46).
England Women: 285 all out in 43.4 overs (Nat Sciver 148 not out; Alana King 3/64, Jess Jonassen 3/58).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor