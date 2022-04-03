Healy's monumental ton powers Australia to seventh Women's ODI WC title

Alyssa Healy smashed a whirlwind 170 to power to a record-extending seventh ICC Women's World Cup title, beating defending champions England by 71 runs in the final here on Sunday.

It was a dominating performance from after being invited to bat. Besides Healy's special performance, Rachael Haynes (68) and Beth Mooney (62) also struck fine half-centuries to power to 356 for five.

Healy's knock came off 138 balls and was studded with as many as 26 boundaries.

Anya Shrubsole picked up three wickets for England, conceding 46 runs.

Chasing the mammoth target, Nat Sciver remained unbeaten on 148 off 121 balls in a lonely effort but failed to defend their title as Australia bundled out England for 285 runs in 43.4 overs.

Jess Jonassen (3/58) and Alana King (3/64) shared six wickets between them for Australia.

Brief Scores:



Australia Women: 356 for 5 in 50 overs (Alyssa Healy 170, Rachael Haynes 68, Beth Mooney 62; Anya Shrubsole 3/46).

England Women: 285 all out in 43.4 overs (Nat Sciver 148 not out; Alana King 3/64, Jess Jonassen 3/58).

