IPL 2022: Kiwi pacer Boult acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was acquired by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022 Mega Auction here in Bengaluru on Saturday.
A bidding war for Boult took place between Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians.
Earlier in the auction, India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore. Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore. While Kagiso Rabada was sold to Punjab Kings for 9.25 crore.
The IPL 2022 mega auction is being held in Bengaluru and it is a two-day event that will get over on Sunday.
A total of 600 cricketers will go under the hammer in the auction that will be held on Saturday and Sunday.
INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players chose to place themselves in this bracket.
There are 20 players on the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are on the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.
A total of 377 Indian players and 223 overseas players are up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.
