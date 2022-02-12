JUST IN
IPL 2022: Australia Test captain Cummins bought by KKR for Rs 7.25 crore
Business Standard

KKR get Iyer for Rs 12.25 cr, Rabada bags million dollar deal from Punjab

As it was known, senior India players had some great bids going their way with Shikhar Dhawan getting Rs 8.25 crore from Punjab Kings

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Shreyas Iyer, Delhi Capitals, IPL
Shreyas Iyer. Photo: PTI

Stylish India international Shreyas Iyer predictably became the highest paid player among the marquee set with Kolkata Knight Riders making a whopping bid of Rs 12.25 crore after an intense price war at the Indian Premier League auction here on Saturday.

Iyer's entry in KKR fold ensures a captaincy candidate for them while the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise also got back their Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins for half the price at Rs 7.25 crore.

One of the biggest gainer was South African pacer Kagiso Rabada who fetched more than a million dollar with Punjab Kings successfully buying him for Rs 9.25 crore.

As it was known, senior India players had some great bids going their way with Shikhar Dhawan getting Rs 8.25 crore from Punjab Kings.

Ravichandran Ashwin also got Rs 5 crore winning bid from Rajasthan Royals while Trent Boult, with his left-arm swing bowling, laughed his way to the bank with a handsome Rs 8 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals.

Mohamed Shami was taken by Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.75 crore, the same amount that Lucknow Giants paid for Quinton de Kock.

First Published: Sat, February 12 2022. 13:38 IST

