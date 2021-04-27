IPL ad recall value ranking: Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Celeb list in pictures

JUST IN
IPL: Top Aussie cricketers Warner, Smith could fly back, says report
Business Standard

MS Dhoni

Cricketer MS Dhoni was the most recalled brand ambassadors in advertising targeted at IPL 2021 audience, said a survey by the Indian Institute of Human Brands (IIHB) on Tuesday. Dream 11 was the "most spontaneously recalled brand" in this year’s survey, enhancing both the brand-equity and recall of Dhoni, its ambassador. In the last survey conducted in October 2020, MS Dhoni had the highest spontaneous recall as a celebrity endorser.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer and Dhoni appeared to have done equally well in the annual IPL ad recall research conducted ten days after the start of the cricketing league this year. Jio Fiber, which advertises with multiple IPL teams, featured Ranveer dancing to a sing-song brand message. He came in second on recall in the research, also helping him strengthen his image for endorsements.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, as expected did well on recall too and came third in the recall rankings. The survey polled 879 respondents aged 18 to 35 in telephonic interviews. In the October 2020 survey, Virat Kohli was at second. Akshay Kumar was at rank 3; Ayushmann Khurrana at rank 4.

Salman Khan

Actor Salman Khan also did well in terms of brand recall and came in at No. 4, leading Rishabh Pant, Rahul Dravid, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Saurav Ganguly who followed in that sequence.

Shah Rukh Khan

Byju’s was the most spontaneously recalled brand on the IPL last year, but its celebrity endorser Shah Rukh Khan trailed behind other celebrities. Ajay Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan, Boman Irani, Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Ayushmann Khurrana and Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, had very few mentions and scored very poorly on respondent recall.


First Published: Tue, April 27 2021. 16:15 IST

