IPL: Ahmedabad, Lucknow given Jan 22 deadline to submit draft picks

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
IPL: Lucknow, Ahmedabad franchise get formal clearance, auction on Feb 12
Fantasy sports platform My11Circle named title sponsor of Lucknow IPL team
Top sectors to invest in 2022
-
The new IPL franchises -- Lucknow and Ahmedabad have been given time till January 22 by the BCCI to submit their list of draft picks, ahead of the mega auction in February.
After finally giving the clearance to the CVC Capital to own the Ahmedabad franchise, the board formally authorised the two new teams to sign players. The go-ahead was given to them through a letter on Wednesday, a Cricbuzz report said.
The development comes a day after the meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council.
"They have time till 5 pm on January 22 to complete their signings," a BCCI official confirmed about the letter to the new teams.
The January 22 deadline to complete the recruitment process also means the mega auction is on course to be completed on February 12 and 13 as originally planned, as there is sufficient time for the BCCI to complete player enrolments for the auction register.
Notably, both Lucknow and Ahmedabad can pick a maximum of three players with not more than one overseas player.
As per the general advisory, the new teams will forfeit Rs 33 crore -- Rs 15 crore, Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore being the stipulated fee slab for the players -- if they sign three capped players, Rs 24 crore -- Rs 14 crore and Rs 10 crore -- for two players and only Rs 14 crore for one player. An uncapped player would cost them only Rs 4 core, as much as for the eight original teams who had the right to sign a maximum of four players.
However, the new teams cannot sign more than one uncapped player and they are permitted to pay more than the stipulated fee on the condition that they would lose that much money from the salary cap of Rs 90 crore.
As reported earlier, the Lucknow team is all set to appoint KL Rahul as their captain. It is also learnt that the franchise is negotiating with a couple of foreign players, like Kagiso Rabada and Marcus Stoinis.
Meanwhile, there has been a lot of speculation about Hardik Pandya joining the Ahmedabad franchise. The CVC management is also likely to include the likes Gary Kirsten, Ashish Nehra and Vikram Solanki in their coaching staff.
--IANS
avn/cs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor