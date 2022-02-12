IPL auction: 'DC getting Warner was a Sarojini Nagar market-level bargain'

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
IPL Mega Auction 2022 Live Streaming: When and where to watch, time & venue
IPL 2022 Auction: List of retained players and all you need to know
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
-
Australia's swashbuckling batter David Warner was picked by Delhi Capitals (DC) for INR 6.25 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. However, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who is known for his humorous posts on social media, has given Warner's price a different twist.
Jaffer feels that the franchise got the Aussie opener cheap and compared it to a "Sarojini Nagar market-level bargain".
"Delhi people are known to strike a bargain, but getting David Warner for just 6.25cr is a Sarojini Nagar market level bargain #IPLAuction2022 #IPL2022," Jaffer wrote on social media platform Koo.
Jaffer's post immediately got attention and a user termed it "the biggest heist of this" auction.
The user wrote, "It's a heist! Delhi pulled off the biggest heist of this #IPLAuction."
Warner was released by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) after a disappointing IPL 2021 season which also saw him stripped of the team's captaincy. But the opener bounced back brilliantly and played a crucial role in Australia's T20 World Cup glory last year.
The 35-year-old had a base price of INR 2 crore. Warner also started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils, who changed their name to Delhi Capitals in December 2018.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor