IPL: Dhawan, Shreyas, Ashwin in top bracket along with Cummins, Rabada

Top Indian players, including senior opener Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer, along with overseas stars Pat Cummins and Kagiso Rabada have been bracketed in the Rs 2 crore highest base price category for the upcoming IPL auction.
The mega auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.
There will be 590 players who will go under the hammer during the two-day auction. The IPL announced the final auction list on Tuesday.
Among the 590 players, a total of 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to associate nations.
Senior India pacers Mohammad Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Devdutt Padikal, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and fast bowler Shardul Thankur are also in the top bracket.
The Australian duo of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith have also put themselves in top bracket with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.
