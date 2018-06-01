Iran World Cup squad: Can Persian Stars upset European giants in Group B?

They've entered the before, but never progressed beyond the group stage. are eager to rewrite history this summer in Russia, but will have to face strong title contenders and in Group B.

A strong defence is Iran's main strength. They repeatedly depended on dogged defensive work to frustrate their opponents in the qualifiers.

Even when facing Argentina's formidable attack at in Brazil, tenaciously resisted until broke their hearts with a single goal in time.

Veteran midfielders and defenders on the final roster are mainly from the powerhouses of Iran's domestic league: Persepolis and Esteghlal Portuguese can rely on these tough players who have outstanding physical qualities and a track record of working well together.

Up front, Queiroz can call upon several strikers with experience of European club football, who will be key figures in helping progress from the group stage for the first time.



Sardar Azmoun, a 23-year-old striker seen as the "Iranian Messi," already has 23 goals for Iran, including an amazing 11-goal haul during the Asian qualifiers.

is another of Iran's star players. The striker arrives in in top form, having plundered 21 league goals for Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, becoming the first Asian to be top goalscorer in a mainstream Other attacking talent includes Karim Ansarifard, who plys his trade with Greek outfit Olympiacos.

Quieroz is likely to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation, and appears unlikely to tinker with his lineup too much. in Iran suggest the Portuguese plans to leave his post after the tournament.

Iran's best chance of points in Group B comes against Morocco, with European Champions and favourites likely to provide a much sterner test in what is a tough group.

In recent years, Iran has ranked near the top in Asia, ahead of and But Queiroz's charges will likely have to resort to defensive, counter-attacking if they are to get a result against the European powerhouses.



These are 23 players who will be going to Russia:



Goalkeepers

Amir Abedzadeh

Alireza Beiranvand

Mohammad Rashid Mazaheri

Defenders

Rouzbeh Cheshmi

Majid Hosseini

Mohammad Khanzadeh

Milad Mohammadi

Pejman Montazeri

Morteza Pouraliganji

Ramin Rezaeian

Midfielders

Vahid Amiri

Ashkan Dejagah

Omid Ebrahimi

Saeid Ezatolahi

Ali Gholizadeh

Ehsan Hajsafi

Masoud Shojaei

Mehdi Torabi

Forwards

Karim Ansarifard

Saman Ghoddos

Reza Ghoochannejhad

Alireza Jahanbakhsh

Mehdi Taromi