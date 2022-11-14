Jos Buttler's England team richer by $1.6 mn after winning T20 World Cup

-
ALSO READ
Russell keen to play World Cup but wants West Indies to agree to his terms
8 teams to compete for remaining 2 slots in Women's T20I World Cup
Winning team of T20 World Cup to get $1.6 million as prize money: ICC
Host cities for ICC U-19 Women's T20 WC 2023 in South Africa revealed
New Zealand name squad for T20 WC; Guptill to make record 7th appearance
-
Jos Buttler's England side, following their title triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, will receive a whopping USD 1.6 million for defeating Pakistan.
The showpiece event came to a thrilling climax at the MCG with England winning by five wickets to lift their second T20 World Cup and claiming the biggest purse from a prize pool of USD5.6 million.
While Buttler's victorious side will receive the highest amount, all 16 teams will be rewarded for their efforts in Australia with a pay-out, according to ICC.
Runners-up Pakistan will receive exactly half the amount that England got (USD800,000), while the two losing semifinalists -- India and New Zealand -- will collect USD400,000 apiece.
The eight teams that exited at the Super 12 stage will receive USD70,000 each. Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase is worth $40,000 to each team.
The four teams that were knocked out in the first round -- UAE, Scotland, Namibia and West Indies --will get USD40,000 each, but each side will also receive an additional USD40,000 for each win they picked up during the First Round.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 13:31 IST