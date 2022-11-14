Jos Buttler's England team richer by $1.6 mn after winning T20 World Cup

Jos Buttler's side, following their title triumph in the ICC T20 World Cup at the packed Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, will receive a whopping USD 1.6 million for defeating .

The showpiece event came to a thrilling climax at the MCG with winning by five wickets to lift their second T20 World Cup and claiming the biggest purse from a prize pool of USD5.6 million.

While Buttler's victorious side will receive the highest amount, all 16 teams will be rewarded for their efforts in Australia with a pay-out, according to ICC.

Runners-up will receive exactly half the amount that got (USD800,000), while the two losing semifinalists -- India and New Zealand -- will collect USD400,000 apiece.

The eight teams that exited at the Super 12 stage will receive USD70,000 each. Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase is worth $40,000 to each team.

The four teams that were knocked out in the first round -- UAE, Scotland, Namibia and West Indies --will get USD40,000 each, but each side will also receive an additional USD40,000 for each win they picked up during the First Round.

--IANS

akm/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)