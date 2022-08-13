Karim Benzema leads Ballon d'Or nomination, Lionel Messi left out

-
ALSO READ
Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title
Canada qualify for FIFA World Cup finals for first time in 36 years
Mohamed Salah on revenge mission against Madrid in Champions League final
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema named UEFA Champions League Player of Season
Liverpool ousts Benfica, through to Champions League semis
-
Karim Benzema was among the 30-man list of nominees for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award, which was announced by France Football on Friday, while seven-time winner Lionel Messi was omitted from the list for the first time since 2006.
Messi's arch-rival, five-time winner Cristiano Ronald was included, as well as Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, French forward Kylian Mbappe, and Egyptian star Mohamed Salah.
However, another PSG star Neymar also missed out on the nomination which meant that Mbappe will be the sole player on the list coming from French Ligue 1, reports Xinhua. Messi, who won the title last year, had been nominated 15 times in a row since 2006 (except for in 2020 when the award was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The 35-year-old didn't meet his own lofty standards in his first season at PSG, following his shocking move from Barcelona to the French capital last summer.
The Argentine star provided 14 assists in PSG's way to a record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title but scored only six goals in the league, far away from the high expectations from all sides.
Benzema, who helped Real Madrid to double championships in La Liga and Champions League, was undoubtedly the favourite for the prestigious award as the organisers announced some changes in March that the award will be given based on performances over the course of a regular football season, rather than a calendar year.
Other changes included a reduction of the number of voters as only the representatives from the top 100 countries and regions on the FIFA ranking (top-50 for the women's award) were eligible to vote.
The award ceremony is scheduled for October 17 at Chatelet Theatre in Paris.Following is the full list:
Real Madrid -- Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, Casemiro, Vinicius Junior, Antonio Rudiger, Luka Modric.
Liverpool -- Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz.
Manchester City -- Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Joao Cancelo, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Bernardo Silva.
Bayern Munich -- Joshua Kimmich, Sadio Mane.
Tottenham -- Son Heung-min, Harry Kane.
AC Milan -- Rafael Leao, Mike Maignan.
Manchester United -- Cristiano Ronaldo.
Juventus -- Dusan Vlahovic.
Barcelona -- Robert Lewandowski.
Paris Saint-Germain -- Kylian Mbappe.
Dortmund -- Sebastien Haller.
RB Leipzig -- Christopher Nkunku.
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor