Krunal Pandya to lead Baroda in Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting February 20

-
ALSO READ
Baroda suspends Deepak Hooda for current domestic season for indiscipline
Mumbai gets new coach in Ramesh Powar ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy
BCCI planning domestic cricket from Jan 1, group-wise bio-bubble likely for Ranji Trophy
Uttarakhand cricket: Wasim Jaffer refutes communal bias allegations
Ranji Trophy: Vidarbha players to start training for domestic season
-
India all-rounder Krunal Pandya will lead the Baroda squad in the Vijay Hazare Trophy beginning February 20.
Krunal had led Baroda initially in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but then had to leave the tournament's bio-bubble mid-way due to his father's demise.
Baroda have picked a 22-member squad for the domestic 50-over championship, and it was shared to PTI by Baroda Cricket Association secretary Ajit Lele on Wednesday.
The squad comprises opener Kedar Devdhar, who not only performed well in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but also led the team to the final, where they lost to Tamil Nadu, in Krunal's absence. Devdhar has been made the vice-captain.
The squad also comprises batsmen Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput and young wicket-keeper batsman Smit Patel along with all-rounder Babasafi Pathan.
The bowling attack is led by the experienced duo of Atit Sheth (right-arm medium pacer) and Lukman Meriwala (left-arm speedster) and comprises the spin trio of Ninad Rathwa (left-arm orthodox spinner), off-spinner Kartik Kakade and slow-left arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt.
Baroda are placed in Elite Group A for the domestic ODI tournament alongside Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Tripura and Goa. They will be playing their matches in Surat.
Squad: Krunal Pandya (Captain), Kedar Devdhar (Vice Captain), Pratyushkumar, Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Smit Patel (WK), Ninad Rathwa, Atit Sheth, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Babasafi Pathan, Dhruv Patel, Bhargav Bhatt, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Parth Kohli, Jyotsnil Singh, Mitesh Patel (WK), Soeb Sopariya, Shivalik Sharma, Pradeep Yadav and Pratik Ghodedra.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor