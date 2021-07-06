Kumble moots idea of setting up SEZ in AP to make sports goods

-
: Former captain and coach of the Indian cricket team Anil Kumble has mooted the idea of establishing a Special Economic Zone in Andhra Pradesh for manufacturing sports goods.
He also wanted a sports university set up in the state.
Kumble has offered to facilitate establishment of the two projects and act as an advisor.
The sports university could be set up under the public- private partnership mode, Kumble told Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.
The ace leg spinner called on Jagan at the latters camp office here on Monday.
A top official source told PTI that the Chief Minister responded positively to Kumbles proposals.
"The government will soon identify required land for the sports university and the sports goods SEZ in the state.
Other logistics will also be worked out,"the source said.
Kumble told Jagan that these facilities would be the first in south India.
He pointed out that every sportsperson from south India was now getting equipment from places like Meerut and Jalandhar as there was no manufacturing facility here.
"This would be of immense help for development of sports in the region," Kumble said.
