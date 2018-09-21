JUST IN
La Liga: Barca host Girona at home, Miami likely venue for return fixture

The reverse fixture in Girona in January is set to be switched to Miami, even if various parties still need to give the plan the green light

AFP | PTI  |  Madrid 

Barcelona are the only team left with a perfect record in La Liga but their match against Girona on Sunday is not all about the points.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are already playing catch-up on the Catalans while Villarreal host rivals Valencia at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Girona took the lead at the Camp Nou last season but by the finish, Luis Suarez had a hat-trick and Barcelona had scored six.

It would be a brave person to bet against another home win on Sunday but hanging in the air too will be the very real possibility this match is not returned.

The reverse fixture in Girona in January is set to be switched to Miami, even if various parties still need to give the plan the green light.

Part of the deal is for this weekend's Camp Nou game to be free for 5,000 Girona fans. It could be their last chance to see Barca up close for another year.
