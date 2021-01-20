Lasith Malinga among seven players released by Mumbai Indians

JUST IN
IANS  |  New Delhi 

Veteran Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga, the all-time top wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is among the seven players who Mumbai Indians (MI) have released ahead of the 2021 edition.

MI have also released Australia fast bowlers James Pattinson and Nathan Coulter-Nile and New Zealand fast bowler Mitch McClenaghan.

The IPL players auction is expected to take place next month.

Retained players:

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan

Released players:

Lasith Malinga, Mitch McClenaghan, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sherfane Rutherford, Prince Balwant Rai, Digivijay Deshmukh

First Published: Wed, January 20 2021. 19:50 IST

