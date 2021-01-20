Steve Smith's contract not renewed by Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL-14

-
ALSO READ
Governing Council meet: IPL 2020 final on Nov 10, Chinese sponsors intact
IPL throwback: 12 seasons, 12 champs - the winners from 2008 to 2019
Excitement in the air for IPL Saturday but challenges remain amid Covid
IPL 2020: Virtual gaming to rule roost as teams plan for non-match days
Andre Russell wasn't unhappy with me: Karthik opens up on IPL 2019 spat
-
Rajasthan Royals have decided against renewing the contract of their high-profile captain Steve Smith ahead of the 14th Indian Premier League this year.
Under Smith's captaincy, the inaugural edition champions RR finished last in the last IPL in the UAE, where the star Australian batsman played all the 14 league matches and scored 311 runs at a strike rate of 131.
This included three half-centuries, but his contribution as a leader came under the scanner after the team's forgettable performance.
"His contract was up in October 2020, not being renewed," a franchise source told PTI.
Ahead of the 2018 IPL, Smith was the only player retained by the Royals for Rs 12.5 crore.
The same year, the Royals returned from a two-year suspension and appointed Smith as the captain.
However, he stepped down from the position in the wake of the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa ahead of the lucrative league.
Smith recently drew flak for his underwhelming performance in the series against India.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor