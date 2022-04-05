Live Score RR vs RCB IPL 2022: Can Sanju Samson and co make it 3-0?

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021, Eliminator, RCB vs KKR highlights: Kolkata wins by 4 wickets
IPL 2021, RCB vs DC highlights: Bharat, Maxwell lead RCB to 7 wkt victory
IPL 2021 highlights: SRH dent RCB's chance to get top-two finish
IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Highlights: Hasaranga shines in tense 3 wkt win for RCB
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Toss timing, predicted playing 11 details of match 13
-
Undefeated so far, Rajasthan Royals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in what would be the third game of the season for both teams. The match at the Wankhede Stadium would be a crucial fight between two very potent bowling and batting attacks.
Both Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler will be charged up having won one game each for their team with the bat while Devdutt Padikkal will be itching to perform against his former employers.
On the other hand, RCB will be excited after a close win against KKR where their lower order, in particular Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Dinesh Karthik got them to the victory which would be heartening for the franchise as the top order performed in the first game.
IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Toss Update
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson and Bangalore captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RR vs RCB toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
RR vs RCB: Expected changes in the Playing 11
Yashasvi Jaiswal has not really been up to the mark in the two matches that he has played and Dhruv Jurel, a talented Indian batter is batting patiently in the wings. So till the time RR is winning Jaiswal can feel his place secure, otherwise, he will have to perform to keep his place in the Playing 11. As for this game, RR will go with an unchanged 11.
Similar is the case with Anuj Rawat for RCB as he has also not been able to perform as per the expectations and might face the axe once Glenn Maxwell is available as RCB will go in for an extra Indian bowler to accommodate both Maxwell and Rutherford in the 11 and would oust David Willey most likely.
Even before Maxwell, RCB could try and play Suyash Prabhudessai who has played exceedingly well in the domestic circuit and could be a good bet in the non-turning conditions.
RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
RR vs RCB Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between RR and RCB too and it might be a high scoring bonanza.
RR vs RCB Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The relative humidity will increase from 68% at 07:30 pm, the time of the tsrat of the match and will increase up to 79% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. With dew point being at 24-25 degrees Celcius and temperature fluctuating between 30 -28 degrees Celcius, a lot of dew would be expected at the ground.
However, it was seen that a chemical was sprayed before the start of the match at Brabourne Stadium in the last game involving CSK and PBKS and it reduced the effect of the dew and similar sort of measures might be taken here too.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor