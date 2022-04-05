Live Score RR vs RCB IPL 2022: Can Sanju Samson and co make it 3-0?

Undefeated so far, will take on the in what would be the third game of the season for both teams. The match at the Wankhede Stadium would be a crucial fight between two very potent bowling and batting attacks.

Both Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler will be charged up having won one game each for their team with the bat while Devdutt Padikkal will be itching to perform against his former employers.

On the other hand, RCB will be excited after a close win against KKR where their lower order, in particular Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Dinesh Karthik got them to the victory which would be heartening for the franchise as the top order performed in the first game.

IPL 2022 vs Toss Update

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson and Bangalore captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RR vs RCB toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

RR vs RCB: Expected changes in the Playing 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal has not really been up to the mark in the two matches that he has played and Dhruv Jurel, a talented Indian batter is batting patiently in the wings. So till the time RR is winning Jaiswal can feel his place secure, otherwise, he will have to perform to keep his place in the Playing 11. As for this game, RR will go with an unchanged 11.

Similar is the case with Anuj Rawat for RCB as he has also not been able to perform as per the expectations and might face the axe once Glenn Maxwell is available as RCB will go in for an extra Indian bowler to accommodate both Maxwell and Rutherford in the 11 and would oust David Willey most likely.

Even before Maxwell, RCB could try and play Suyash Prabhudessai who has played exceedingly well in the domestic circuit and could be a good bet in the non-turning conditions.

RR Predicted Playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

RCB Predicted Playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

RR vs RCB Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has been a batter’s paradise with the ball coming nicely onto the bat and dew in the second innings making it an even easier prospect for the men with the bat in their hands. A similar pitch is expected for the match between RR and RCB too and it might be a high scoring bonanza.

RR vs RCB Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The relative humidity will increase from 68% at 07:30 pm, the time of the tsrat of the match and will increase up to 79% by 11:30 pm, the time of the end of the match. With dew point being at 24-25 degrees Celcius and temperature fluctuating between 30 -28 degrees Celcius, a lot of dew would be expected at the ground.

However, it was seen that a chemical was sprayed before the start of the match at Brabourne Stadium in the last game involving CSK and PBKS and it reduced the effect of the dew and similar sort of measures might be taken here too.