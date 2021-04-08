Looking forward to getting revenge of Test series loss in India: Stokes

-
ALSO READ
Thing about being a Test batsman is that you handle all conditions: Stokes
'See you soon': Stokes heads to India for Test series, starting Feb 5
India vs England T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
England tour of India 2021: IND vs ENG full schedule, venues, tickets
-
England lost all three series (Test, T20I, ODI) against India last month but the defeat hasn't dented Ben Stokes' confidence and the all-rounder is waiting to take revenge for the loss in the longest format of the game.
England and India locked horns in Test, T20I, and ODI series, in which the home side came out with flying colours having displayed a dominating game across formats.
India will next lock horns with England in a five-match Test series slated to be played in August and September this year. England will host India for five Tests at Trent Bridge, Lord's, Emerald Headingley, the Kia Oval, and Emirates Old Trafford with the first game starting from August 4.
Stokes, who was the part of the England squad in all three formats in the recent series against India, wants to get the job done by taking revenge for the loss in the Test series.
"Yeah, the schedule's pretty full-on. With the kind of rivalry that India and England have had, it's always an amazing series to be a part of," said Stokes in a podcast on Red Bull's Decoding Athletes series.
"I think wherever the series is played, it always gets great attraction from all over the world. I think we're looking forward to getting revenge after losing the Test series in India. So looking forward to the rematch in England," he added.
Despite winning the white-ball series, Indian batsman KL Rahul said the team sometimes wonder how to stop the England side, which has so much firepower in the batting line-up.
"They're the number one white ball team in the world. The firepower they have and the kind of team they have is unbelievable, to be honest. We sometimes wonder how we're going to stop England's batting line-up," said Rahul.
"But for us, winning this series was a great achievement. Not just because we got the better of England, who are No 1, but also because we've been on the road for so long," he added.
Rahul and Stokes will now be seen in action for Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
"Everybody is now out of their quarantine. It was good to get together, meet new faces and get some time in the nets. Obviously, we've got a few guys who were taking it a bit easy," said Stokes.
"But they've been for a week in quarantine, so don't want to push them too hard, especially with this being such a long tournament. Everyone's out and about, and it's good to get together as a team," he added.
IPL will begin on April 9 with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians locking horns in the tournament opener. Rajasthan Royals will play their first game on April 12 against Punjab Kings in Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor