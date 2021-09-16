Mahendra Singh Dhoni named in 15-member defence ministry panel on NCC

-
ALSO READ
MS Dhoni invests in HomeLane as equity partner , to endorse brand
I-Day: PM to unfurl flag at Red Fort, helicopters to shower flower petals
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Dhoni turns 40: A look at his journey from young marauder to cool finisher
Govt to table Air Quality Management in NCR Bill in Lok Sabha today
-
Cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni and industrialist Anand Mahindra were on Thursday named in a 15-member panel constituted by the defence ministry to carry out a comprehensive review of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) in order to make it more relevant.
The committed headed by former lawmaker Baijayant Panda includes Col. (Retd) Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Rajya Sabha member Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Principal Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry
Sanjeev Sanyal and Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar.
Former vice-chancellor of the SNDT Women's University Vasudha Kamat, National Organising Secretary of Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal Mukul Kanitkar, Maj Gen (retd) Alok Raj, Managing Director of SIS India Ltd Rituraj Sinha and CEO of Databook Anand Shah are also members of the panel.
Dhoni's inclusion in the high-level panel came days after he was appointed mentor for India's T20 cricket world cup team.
The former India captain is a Lieutenant Colonel (Honorary) in the Indian Army.
The defence ministry said the committee has been constituted for a comprehensive review of the NCC in order to make it more relevant in changing times.
"The terms of reference of the committee, inter-alia, broadly provide for suggesting measures which can empower NCC cadets to contribute more effectively towards nation-building and national developmental efforts in various sectors," it said.
Officials said the committee will propose measures for gainful engagement of the NCC cadets for the betterment of the organisation as a whole and to recommend best practices of similar international youth organisations for inclusion in the NCC curriculum.
The NCC is the largest organisation in uniform that aims at developing character, discipline, a secular outlook and ideals of selfless service among young citizens, the ministry said in a statement.
It also aims to create a pool of organised, trained and motivated youth with leadership qualities in all walks of life.
The NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps act in 1948.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor