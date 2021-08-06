Manchester City break British transfer record to sign Jack Grealish

-
ALSO READ
England coach Southgate names 33-member provisional Euro squad
Deduct points, fine heavily: Neville slams founding clubs of Super League
Rebecca Welch first woman to referee in English men's league
Covid impact: Etihad Airways' loss more than doubles to $1.7 bn in 2020
19-year-old Bukayo Saka stands tall for England at Euro 2020
-
The defending Premier League champions Manchester City have broken the British transfer record by completing the signing of Jack Grealish for £100m ($139m) from Aston Villa on Thursday.
The 25-year-old midfielder joins from Aston Villa, having made 213 appearances over the course of eight seasons, scoring 32 goals and assisting 43. The England international has signed a six-year contract keeping him at the Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027.
Grealish will don jersey No. 10 at City. He inherits the shirt from Sergio Aguero, who wore 10 with a distinction between 2015-21.
In addition to widespread admiration for his domestic performances, Jack also received plaudits for his impressive individual and team contribution to the England squad, as the national team reached the final of the Euro 2020 competition in a truly memorable summer for fans all over the UK.
"I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City, "Grealish said in a release by Manchester City. "City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world - it's a dream come true to be part of this club. Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe. To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it's something any top footballer would want."
"The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can't wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing."
In the 2020-21 campaign, Jack won Villa's Player of the Season award, before making five appearances for England en route to the final of the Euros, delivering a game-changing cameo in the famous 2-0 last-16 win over Germany at Wembley.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor