Manjrekar 'surprised' with Hardik Pandya's transformation as all-rounder

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20I Rankings: Moeen Ali reaches third spot among all-rounders
ICC Test Rankings: Ravindra Jadeja regains top spot among all-rounders
IPL 2022: Manjrekar decodes reason behind Kohli's batting struggles
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: A deep dive into India's dangerous opponents
Teams would benefit immensely if KL Rahul bats quicker, says Manjrekar
-
Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is mighty quite surprised with Hardik Pandya's transformation from just being a hard-hitting batter to emerging as one of the best all-rounders in the world who is also capable of leading teams.
Pandya recently guided Gujarat Titans to IPL glory by leading from the front and showed his captaincy and all-round skills in ample measure during the white-ball series against Ireland. He then played crucial roles in India defeating the Jos Buttler-led England to clinch the T20I and ODI series.
Manjrekar indicated that Gujarat Titans might have taken a huge risk by making Pandya skipper of the new IPL franchise, but the all-rounder has been a revelation, as he has not just marshalled his boys on the field, he has also played handy knocks and taken crucial wickets as the team lifted the IPL 2022 trophy.
"Absolutely, Hardik Pandya is a completely changed guy. It was a wildcard that the franchise played. First of all, picking him as one of their first players, before that his fitness was a problem, his batting was an issue for the earlier franchise (Mumbai Indians)," Manjrekar said on Sports18's daily sports.
"Not only did they pick him, and back him as one of their marquee players they gave him the captaincy. Just the way the (IPL) league turned out for him. Hardik Pandya is a changed man now, there's a lot of maturity, responsibility and ambition as well."
Manjrekar also felt a person with ambition always has a good chance of excelling and he can see that trait in Pandya.
"I see a sense of ambition coming into him. And once you have that, wanting to grow within Indian Cricket then there's tremendous motivation. He's also addressing himself in third person now. Hardik Pandya has arrived."
--IANS
akm/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor