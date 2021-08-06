Mizoram government gifts job, land to hockey Olympian Lalremsiami

The government will offer a government job and a plot of land to the state's woman star Lalremsiami in appreciation of her performance in Tokyo Olympic, Chief Minister Zoramthanga announced on Friday.

The state government will reward her with a cash gift of Rs 25 lakh for her participation in ongoing Tokyo Olympics, he said. It had earlier sanctioned Rs 20 lakh to pay for her preparations for the

Our star Lalremsiami will be offered a government job and will be given a house plot at her hometown, the chief minister tweeted.

Out of the Rs 25 lakh incentive, the government has already handed over over Rs 10 lakh to Lalremsiami's mother Lalzarmawii on June 24.

State Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte had earlier said that the remaining Rs 15 lakh will be given personally to Lalremsiami when the Olympic Games are over.

21-year-old Lalremsiami, who hails from Mizoram's Kolasib town, is the first woman Olympian from the state.

The last Olympian from the state was archer C. Lalremsanga who represented India at the 1992 Barcelona and 1996 Atlanta

The dream of Indian women's team for an Olympic bronze was dashed on Friday after it lost to Great Britain 3-4, however the team won millions of fans for its plucky fight.

Lalremsiami took up hockey at a very young age and had joined a state-run academy at Thenzawl, about 91 km from Aizawl in 2011 when she was 11 years old.

She joined National Hockey Academy in New Delhi in 2016, made her national debut at Junior Nehru hockey tournament in October 2011 and was selected for India's under 18 Asian Cup in December 2016.

In 2017 she got her first call to the senior team and is the first sportsperson from to win a medal at the Asian Games - the silver medal for hockey that India had won in 2018.

Lalremsiami won the hearts of the sports lovers when she chose to stay back with her teammates and played the FIH Women's Series in Japan despite the death of her father Lalthansanga Zote in June 2019.

The Indian team had clinched the series after defeating Japan to qualify for the Tokyo

In 2020 she was chosen International Hockey Federation's Women's Rising Star of the Year award and became the first Indian to win the prestigious award.

She had also been named sports ambassador of Mizoram University in July 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)