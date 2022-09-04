MS Dhoni to remain Chennai Super Kings captain for IPL 2023, says report

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK Highlights: Dhawans and Arshdeep shine in Punjab win
IPL 2022 SRH vs CSK Highlights: Local lads Ruturaj, Mukesh win it for CSK
IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Highlights: Conway-Moeen deflate Delhi, Chennai win big
IPL 2022 CSK vs MI Highlights: Sams, Tilak Varma take Mumbai past Chennai
IPL 2022 RR vs CSK Highlights: Ashwin guides Royals to second place finish
-
Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni will continue to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the franchise CEO Kasi Vishwanathan confirmed on Sunday.
Dhoni, who has led CSK to four IPL titles, will be close to 42 by the next IPL season. But, the cricketer is still a vital cog for them.
"MS Dhoni will lead the CSK team in the next year of the IPL tournament," Vishwanathan told a news channel.
Notably, the talismanic leader, who has led CSK since the inception of IPL in 2008, relinquished his captaincy just two days before IPL 2022 started and handed it to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. However, CSK didn't produce great results under Jadeja and he gave back the captaincy duties to Dhoni midway into IPL 2022 for the remainder of the season.
During IPL 2022, the world Cup-winning captain had also confirmed that he will continue playing for the four-time winners, saying that it would be unfair to not say 'thank you' to Chennai and the CSK fans if he doesn't say goodbye in front of them.
"Definitely. It's a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you," Dhoni had said.
Apart from winning four IPL titles, CSK under Dhoni's captaincy also won the now defunct Champions League title twice, in 2010 and 2014 respectively.
After a disastrous last season where they finished in ninth place, Dhoni-led CSK will be aiming to make a strong comeback in IPL 2023. However, the question still remains unanswered on Jadeja's equation with Chennai Super Kings.
As per various reports, Jadeja is not in talking on terms with the franchise since IPL 2022 and has also deleted all his social media posts wearing or related to the IPL franchise.
--IANS
avn/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor