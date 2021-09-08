IPL 2021: Dinesh Karthik confident of KKR qualification for Play-offs

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Harbhajan will bolster our spin department, says Eoin Morgan
IPL 2021: Couldn't have asked for a better start, says KKR captain Morgan
IPL 2021: Russell, Narine begin quarantine for KKR's training camp
IPL 2021: Kolkata Knight Riders players list, squad, schedule, more
IPL 2021: KKR look for balance in brand new season
-
It will be a herculean task for them but Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Dinesh Karthik is confident that his side can win six out of their remaining seven matches and qualify for the IPL playoffs.
The two-time former champions did not have a great run in the first phase of IPL 2021 as they could manage just wins from seven matches.
They are languishing at the bottom half of the table as the IPL is set to resume in the UAE in a few days from now.
"We want to win six out of seven matches (to qualify). It's as simple as that. As a team that's what we'll be looking to do. Take one game at a time but try and win six out of seven matches," Karthik told KKR website.
The Eoin Morgan-led side will resume their IPL 2021 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 20.
The 2020 edition of IPL saw KKR lose out on a last-four berth owing to a not-so-healthy Net Run Rate.
"Last year when we were in UAE, we missed it (qualifying for playoffs) by a whisker. We won as many matches as the last team had won but still just missed it by a whisker. Two years on the trot, we have been fifth on the table. That's something that still gnaws at me," Karthik said.
Karthik, who is back with KKR after a successful stint as a commentator in the UK, insisted that the team would focus on the positives and cotinue to play aggressive cricket.
"KKR is known to play very positive and aggressive cricket. I want that to come through in the second half. I still think the team spirit is good. We're positive and we've a coach who's always infusing positivity into us," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor