New Zealand T20I skipper Santner tests Covid-positive ahead of Ireland tour

Veteran New Zealand all-rounder and white-ball skipper for the T20I component of the series against Ireland, Mitchell Santner, will not fly out with the Black Caps as he has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.
New Zealand are due to fly out to Dublin later on Sunday for three T20Is and three ODIs against Ireland later this month, but ahead of the departure head coach for the series Shane Jurgensen said Santner's availability for the six matches will not be determined until he recovers and arrives in Dublin.
"Covid has been a challenge and will continue to be in the future and we will adapt accordingly, contingencies are always in place," said Jurgensen.
"He's feeling OK and the priority will be getting him into camp with us hopefully later in the week to assess where he's at and when he may be ready to play. We've got 11 games across the three tours and another tour to follow against the West Indies in August which Mitch (Santner) will be involved with, so we certainly won't be looking to rush him."
While Santner has been named captain for the T20I component of the series versus Ireland, Tom Latham will lead the Black Caps during the three ODIs.
New Zealand ODI squad: Tom Latham, (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillip, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young.
New Zealand T20 squad: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Rippon, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner.
--IANS
akm/
