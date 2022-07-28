No threat for third Indian team in Chess Olympiad after Pak's withdrawal

In wake of the government announcing the withdrawal of its two teams - Open, Women - from the 44th Olympiad in and making the entries an odd number, India's third team will not be affected, it is learnt.

With withdrawal of Pakistan, the total number of confirmed entries for the Olympiad goes down to 187 in the Open category and 161 in the Women's section.

was allowed to field a third team to make the entries into even. Normally, a Olympiad host nation can field two teams in both the sections.

Talking to IANS on the condition of anonymity, an Olympiad official said: "There is no threat of the third Indian team going out of the competition to make the number of entries an even number even though they were allowed in for the same purpose."

"In the first round, the lowest-ranked team will be given the bye. And from subsequent rounds the team with the lowest points will be given bye," the official and other chess officials told IANS.

There is also the possibility of some teams missing their flights and not able to reach the tournament venue on time, thereby making the number of entries even in the first round, the official added.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre at Mamallapuram near here from Friday onwards.

A total of 350 teams (188 open, 162 women) from over 180 countries had confirmed participation in the 11 round event that will begin on July 29 at 3 p.m. The final round will be on August 9.

The FIDE has banned Russia and Belarus from participating in the event following Russia's military action in Ukraine. China is also not participating in the event.

On Thursday, said it is withdrawing its chess teams from the Olympiad.

In terms of the rating strength, probability of numbers and the absence of a couple of strong teams, should figure in the Chess Olympiad medal tally and board prize list this year, unless something drastically goes wrong.

A total of 30 Indian players (men and women) in six teams (3 open and 3 women) will be vying to bring honours to the country.

Apart from the Olympiad, the polls to elect the new set of office bearers for FIDE will also be held at the venue.

(Venkatachari Jagannathan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

--IANS

vj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)