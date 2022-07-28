Four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel to retire at end of season

-
ALSO READ
F1's Sebastian Vettel won't race in Russia after attack on Ukraine
Delhi HC dismisses Red Bull's plea to bar Pepsi from using tagline
Lewis Hamilton worried Mercedes lacks speed heading into F1 opener
Max Verstappen edges Fernando Alonso to win pole for Canadian Grand Prix
Sainz signs new F1 deal with Ferrari until 2024
-
Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday.
Vettel won the F1 title from 2010-13 with the Red Bull team. His last race victory came with Ferrari in 2019.
This season with Aston Martin, he has been largely unsuccessful with a best finish of sixth place.
The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it, Vettel said. At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor