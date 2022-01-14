'Not my job': Kohli avoids discussing Rahane, Pujara's spot in team

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
IPL 2021, RCB vs MI: Virat Kohli goes past 10,000 runs in T20 cricket
-
India Test skipper Virat Kohli admitted that batting let the visitors down in the Test series against South Africa but did not directly comment on Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane's spot in the team.
South Africa on Friday defeated India in the third and final Test to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.
"Batting has let us down in the last two games I would say and there is no running away. I can't sit here and talk about what could happen in the future (about Pujara and Rahane)," said Kohli in the press conference.
Pujara scored 43 in the first innings and nine in the second essay of the final Test but Rahane failed to leave a mark in both innings as he scored nine and one in the third game.
Kohli said if any decision has to be taken on both batters' future then it is the duty of selectors and not the captain.
"You probably have to speak to the selectors about what they have in mind because this is not my job. As I have said before, I would say again, we have continued to back Cheteshwar and Ajinkya because of the kind of players they are and what they have done in past in Test cricket," said Kohli.
"They played crucial knocks in the second Test against South Africa in the second innings which got us to the total we could fight for, so these are the kind of performance we recognise in the team but what the selectors have in mind and what they decide to do obviously I cannot comment on that sitting here," he added.
India had won the first Test by 113 runs but South Africa registered wins in the second and third Test to clinch the series.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor