Cricket Australia not to use Dukes ball from 2020-21 domestic season
Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena test negative for coronavirus infection

Novak Djokovic says he and his wife have now tested negative for the coronavirus

AP | PTI  |  Belgrade 

Novak Djokovic.Photo: PTI
His media team says Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for Covid-19.Photo: PTI

Novak Djokovic says he and his wife have now tested negative for the coronavirus.

The top-ranked player tested positive for the virus after playing in an exhibition series he organized in Serbia and Croatia with zero social distancing amid the pandemic.

His media team says Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for Covid-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade.
 

The statement says both had no symptoms and that they were in self-isolation in the Serbian capital since testing positive 10 days ago.

Djokovic was the fourth player to come down with the virus after participating in matches held in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia. The others were three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.
First Published: Thu, July 02 2020. 16:37 IST

