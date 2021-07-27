Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu gets rousing welcome in Imphal

Olympic silver medallist on Tuesday received a rousing reception in Imphal as she reached the city after a spectacular show in the ongoing Tokyo Games.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Monday felicitated India's first medal winner at the Tokyo

After being felicitated, the Indian weightlifter arrived in Imphal amid a roaring welcome by the locals. Thousands of people had gathered in Imphal to welcome the Olympic champion.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh was also at the Imphal airport to welcome Mirabai Chanu. Manipur Government on Monday had decided to appoint Chanu as Additional Superintendent of Police (Sports) in the police department.

"Mirabai Chanu would also be rewarded with Rs 1 crore as announced by the government," Biren Singh had told media persons.

He also said Olympian Judoka Likmabam Sushila Devi would be promoted from the post of Constable to Sub-Inspector.

The Chief Minister said that all the participants would be given Rs 25 lakh each. He also said the state government had decided to establish a world-class weightlifting academy in the state soon.

Chanu had opened India's medals tally on Saturday as she bagged a silver in the Women's 49kg category at Tokyo International Forum.

