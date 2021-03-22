Pakistan Cricket Board looking to hire UK-based firm for PSL bio-bubble

The Board (PCB) is reportedly looking to hire UK-based safety and technology firm Restrata to create a bio-bubble for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The PSL was postponed on March 4 due to seven individuals within the tournament's bubble, six of which were players, testing positive for Covid-19.

Restrata has succesfully created bio-bubbles for tournaments like the Indian Premier League, the Abu Dhabi T10 and for cricket matches in England last year.

Due to shortage of time, the will hire Restrata without issuing a tender, according to The Express Tribune. It is, however, yet to decide who will bear the expenses of hiring the company.

The remainder of the PSL is set to be held in June with all matches set to be held in Karachi, the had said on March 12.

"The Board and the franchises, the PSL Governing Council, are aiming to reschedule the remaining 20 matches of HBL Pakistan Super League season 6 in June 2021 in Karachi," said the

"June emerged as the most preferred and practical window due to Pakistan men's national cricket team's international commitments in March/April and late August/September," it further said.

