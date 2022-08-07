Pallikal-Ghosal bag mixed doubles bronze medal in squash at CWG

-
The Indian mixed doubles pair of Saurav Ghosal and Dipika Pallikal won the bronze medal in the squash event of the Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.
In a repeat of last edition's final, Ghosal and Pallikal hardly broke a sweat as they prevailed 11-8 11-4 over the Australian combine of Donna Lobban and Cameron Pilley in the bronze medal play off.
The Indian duo, that had won the silver medal in the mixed team event in the 2018 Gold Coast edition, had gone down to Joelle King and Paul Coll in the semifinals.
This is Ghosal's second medal at the Games, having won India's first ever medal -- a bronze -- in the men's singles event earlier this week.
