Paris Olympics: Boxing events reduced, changes in weightlifting & shooting

-
ALSO READ
ICC not losing hope of featuring in 2028 Olympics as 'additional sport'
Boxing among 3 Olympic sports in danger of losing spot on 2028 Games
Scotland in joint bid to host Euro 2028 with UK and Ireland
Surfing and skateboarding in sports list at 2028 LA Olympic Games
India withdraw hockey teams from Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
-
Aiming to achieve gender equality, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has increased the number of boxing events for women in the 2024 Paris Olympics from five to six as per a revised list.
While the preceding Tokyo Games had eight events for men and five for women, in Paris there will be seven events for the male pugilists and six for the female, according to an update shared by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra.
The new categories for men are 51kg, 57kg, 63.5kg, 71kg, 80kg, 92kg and +92kg.
While the new women's weight classes include 50kg, 54kg, 57kg, 60kg, 75kg.
The changes are in line with the trend of increasing women's weight classes as the Rio Olympics only had three, which was increased by two for the Tokyo Games.
In shooting, the trap mixed team event has been replaced with skeet mixed team event.
As far as weightlifting is concerned, as PTI reported last December the number of events have come down to 10 (5 men and 5 women) from 14 events in Tokyo.
The competition schedule for the Paris Olympic Games was unveiled on Friday, after being approved by the IOC executive board.
In total 32 sports are set to be contested across 19 days of action, with 329 events due to take place across 762 sessions.
Action is scheduled to begin on July 24, two days before the Opening Ceremony is due to be held.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor