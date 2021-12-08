Pat Cummins becomes 1st captain to get 5-wicket haul in Ashes since 1982

-
Australia skipper Pat Cummins on Wednesday became the first captain to take a five-wicket haul in an Ashes Test since 1982.
Cummins achieved this feat on Day 1 of the ongoing first Ashes Test here at the Gabba, Brisbane on Wednesday. In 1982, England pacer Bob Willis was the first skipper to scalp five wickets in the Ashes Test.
Coming to the match, England was bowled out for 147 with skipper Cummins taking five wickets.
Resuming the second session at 59/4, England was given a body blow straight away as Australia skipper Pat Cummins got the better of opening batter Haseeb Hameed (25) and this brought Jos Buttler to the middle. The right-handed Buttler played a counter-attacking knock, however, his 39-run knock finally came to an end in the 41st over after being dismissed by Mitchell Starc.
Earlier, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins got among the wickets as England was left reeling on Day 1. At the lunch break, England's score was 59/4. A total of 26 overs were bowled in the opening session of the first Test.
