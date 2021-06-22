Peru beats Colombia 2-1 to keep hopes alive at Copa America

-
ALSO READ
Copa America 2021 full schedule, match time, squads, live telecast in India
Chile's Alexis Sánchez out of Copa America group stage with injury
Committed Brazil a favorite to defend Copa America title
Argentina and Uruguay riddled with doubts for Copa America clash
Copa America: Colombia, Brazil off to winning start in tournament
-
Peru beat Colombia 2-1 to keep alive its chances of advancing to the knockout stage of Copa America.
Sergio Pea opened the scoring for the Peruvians in the 17th minute on Sunday. Miguel Borja equalised from the spot in the 53rd but an own goal 11 minutes later by Colombian defender Yerry Mina decided the match at the Olimpico stadium in Goiania.
Peru is in third position in Group B with three points after two matches. Colombia remains with four points in second spot, but with only two games remaining. Leader Brazil has six points. The top four teams will qualify for the quarterfinals.
"This gives us a lot of hope in what is to come at this Copa America," Peru defender Renato Tapia said.
"We are in a good position, but we have to keep rowing to go farther."
Peru lost 4-0 to Brazil in its tournament opener, which raised doubts about coach Ricardo Gareca's team. The 2019 Copa America finalists are also struggling in South American World Cup qualifiers. Only weeks ago it lost 3-0 to Colombia in Lima.
Peru opened the scoring with Pea burying the ball in the back of the net from the edge of the box. Borja's equalizer, after he was brought down in the area, gave the impression Colombia had momentum.
But a set-piece from the right flank ended on Mina's chest and then accidentally past Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina. The Peruvians then managed to defend until the final whistle.
"You pay a high price for mistakes and now we have to face Brazil on Wednesday," Colombia's Wilmar Barrios said.
"We are still missing something."
After an opening 0-0 draw with Venezuela and the loss to Peru, coach Reinaldo Rueda agreed.
"We are still lacking that pass in the last 20 meters so we can leave our forwards one-on-one, and then have the ease to finish," said Rueda, who is under criticism at home for not bringing midfielder James Rodriguez to the South American championship.
Earlier Sunday, Venezuela and Ecuador drew 2-2. Venezuela is in fourth position in the group with two points after three matches and Ecuador has one point after two games.
The next matches in the group will be played Wednesday. Defending champion Brazil will play against Colombia and Peru will face Ecuador.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor