PKL 2019: itel smartphone signs up as official partner for UP Yoddha

itel, one of the leading mobile brands in sub-5K category from TRANSSION Holdings, on Tuesday announced its association as the official partner of UP Yoddha, one of the leading teams at Pro League. As a part of the partnership, UP Yoddha players will sport itel branded team jersey during the matches.

Team UP Yoddha also announced defender Nitesh Kumar as the captain of the team for Season 7.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO at TRANSSION India, said: "We are thrilled to become the official partner for the leading team, UP Yoddha and with this step, itel smartphone forays into the sports entertainment arena for the first time in its history in India."

He further said, "Through this promising partnership with UP Yoddha, we aim to create a deeper connection, garner immediate attention, and build familiarity for the brand, that'll bring us closer to our consumers across regions and will help us to open newer market segments."

Goldee Patnaik, Head of Marketing, itel Business Unit, said, " has transformed from being an indigenous game to a modern game and resonates with all genders and ages for the excitement it provides. Similarly, itel over the years has become the brand for people across all ages and genres, providing accessible and affordable technology."

"We are looking forward to the journey ahead with UP Yoddha and are sure this association would become stronger with the popularity of the league."

Speaking on the announcement, Vinod Bisht, VP GMR League Games, said, "We are extremely excited to partner with itel, as the brand resonates with our values and aims to empower the masses by equipping them with high end technology at affordable prices."

"The league has gained huge popularity over the years and is now the second most popular and watched sports league in India, which will surely help itel in creating the brand equity it is looking forward to."

UP Yoddha's team for this season is as follows:

Raiders: Ankush, Azad Singh, Gulveen Singh, Md. Masud Karim, Monu Goyat, Rishank Devadiga, Srikant Jadhav, Surender Singh.

Defenders: Aashish Nagar, Amit Narwal, Arkam Saikh, Nitesh Kumar.

All-rounders: Gurdeep, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Narender, Sachin Kumar.

The team will play its first match with Bengal Warriors in Hyderabad on July 24.