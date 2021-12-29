PKL 8: Dabang Delhi take on Bengal Warriors in repeat of Season 7 final

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Dabang Delhi hold Gujarat Lions to 24-24 tie in Pro Kabaddi League
-
Dabang Delhi KC will get to avenge their defeat to Bengal Warriors when the two teams meet in a repeat of the 2019 final on Day 8 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 at The Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, here on Wednesday.
Delhi are the only unbeaten team in the tournament so far with two wins and a tie but in defending champions Warriors, they will face a side slowly gaining in momentum. In Season 8 so far, Delhi have defeated Puneri Paltan 41-30; beat U Mumba 31-27 and played out a 24-24 tie with Gujarat Giants. Warriors, on the other hand, beat UP Yodha 38-33, defeated Tamil Thalaivas 38-30 and had suffered a narrow 36-35 loss to Bengaluru Bulls.
All eyes on Delhi
After three matches each, Dabang Delhi K.C. and Bengal Warriors have looked the best sides in Season 8, continuing where they left off in 2019. Delhi's star raider Naveen Kumar has looked at his dynamic best, picking up three Super 10s in as many matches while captain Maninder Singh is slowly looking his very best for Bengal.
Delhi's biggest concern going into the match will be their reliance on Naveen. Barring Vijay, there has not been a lot of assistance in raiding, with Ajay Thakur rarely venturing into the opposition's side. In defence, the error-prone combination of Manjeet Chhillar and Jeeva Kumar will be a worry. The Kabaddi stalwarts have looked too eager on the mat this season and that has cost Delhi dearly.
Both Maninder Singh and Nabibakhsh have impressed in the raids for the Warriors despite their loss to Bengaluru Bulls in the previous match. The repeat of the Season 7 final has all the makings of a high-intensity encounter.
--IANS
bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor