Three-time champions Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan in PKL

-
ALSO READ
Check Patna Pirates' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
-
Three-time champions Patna Pirates beat Puneri Paltan 38-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 match here on Tuesday.
Sachin scored a Super 10 (10 points) and was ably supported by Patna's defensive trio of Sunil (4 points), Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (3 points) and Sajin C (3 points).
The lack of a quality raider despite promising performances from youngsters will be a cause of concern for the Puneri Paltan who succumbed to their second loss in three matches.
All eyes were once again on Pune's Rahul Chaudhari but the showman, despite starting the match, was substituted for young Mohit Goyat by coach Anup Kumar in the first half.
The trio of raiders including Aslam Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite caused problems for the Patna defence while at the other end Prashant Kumar Rai and Sachin were equally effective.
Patna were facing the risk of an 'All Out' with six minutes left to half time, but their defender Sajin C completed a Super Tackle to turn the momentum.
The three-time champions got lucky later when Monu Goyat entered the lobby without contact, in a do-or-die raid only to be followed by three Pune defenders who had been deceived by his actions.
The first half ended 14-14 with Pune having just two men on the mat.
Pune brought in Shubham Shelke for Pankaj Mohite in the second half. But Patna kept fighting back, thanks largely to confident tackles from the likes of Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sajin.
With 10 minutes remaining, Patna had a 4-point lead and that was extended as Pune's plan to play on the do-or-die raid backfired.
Sachin scored two points in the crucial raid for Patna to inspire another 'All Out' in the 13th minute and open a 10-point lead.
Sunil and Vishal Bharadwaj picked up yellow cards in the final minutes as the match became intense. But Patna ensured there was no late comeback by Pune to clinch an important win.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor