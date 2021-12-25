PKL: Gujarat Giants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-27

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
-
Gujarat Giants defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers 34-27 in the Pro Kabaddi League match at the Sheraton Grand, here on Thursday.
Girish Maruti Ernak secured a high-4 (7 tackle points) and was aptly accompanied by teammate Parvesh Bhainswal (4 raid points) as Gujarat secured an important victory to open their campaign. Jaipur didn't have the raiding strength against Gujarat defence but will take positives from a tactically-fought Kabaddi match.
The match started as expected with both defences thwarting the raiders. The first ten minutes of the match saw no multi-points raids despite both sets of raiders struggling to make an impact. The first momentum shift of the match came courtesy a brilliant tackle by Gujarat's left corner Girish Ernak who pinned Nitish Narwal on the floor from a seemingly difficult angle.
Riding on the energy, Rakesh clinched a 2-point raid to inflict the first all out on the Pink Panthers in the 10th minute to make the scores 13-17 in Gujarat's favour.
But the Pink Panther quickly clawed back into the match, with new recruit Arjun Deshwal impressing in the raids. Gujarat's Rakesh missed a Bonus Point in a Do-or-Die raid and that handed the advantage to the Panthers. Jaipur capitalised to get their first all out with 2 minutes to half time and reduce Gujarat's lead to just one point.
Ravinder Pahal secured an important tackle in a Do-or-Die situation for Jaipur Pink Panthers and that proved to be vital in handing advantage to Gujarat. Parvesh Bhainswal then followed it up with a successful tackle for Gujarat to inflict an all out on Panthers in the final minute to open up a 6-point lead and eventually win the match.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor