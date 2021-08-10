Prez Kovind to host Indian Olympics contingent over high tea on Saturday

President will host the Indian Olympics contingent over a high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre on Saturday, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

India put up its best ever performance in the recently-concluded Olympics in Tokyo, winning seven medals, including a gold.

"The President of India will host the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a High Tea' on August 14, 2021 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)