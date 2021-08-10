Prez Kovind to host Indian Olympics contingent over high tea on Saturday

-
President Ram Nath Kovind will host the Indian Olympics contingent over a high tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre on Saturday, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.
India put up its best ever performance in the recently-concluded Olympics in Tokyo, winning seven medals, including a gold.
"The President of India will host the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a High Tea' on August 14, 2021 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
