Pro Kabaddi Jaipur vs UP: Battle of PKL 2019 top defenders in today's match

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Can Jaipur's defence stop Pawan Sehrawat?
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Mumbai vs Jaipur preview: Battle of offence and defence
PKL 2019, Day 27 highlights: UP Yoddha stun Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-24
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 52 preview: Manjeet Chillar to boost Chennai side
Pro Kabaddi: Can PKL 2019's top defensive unit stop Pardeep Narwal today?
-
In Match 93 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on UP Yoddha at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday. The match is important for both the teams as a win will push them to 5th position in the PKL points table and increase their chances to make to the playoffs. Sandeep Dhull (Jaipur) and Sumit (UP) have been the top scoring defenders for their respective teams this season. Dhull leads the top PKL defender standings with 54 tackle points and Sumit is not far behind having scored 48 tackle points (4th in PKL 2019). Both these defenders have been consistent throughout this season. Sandeep Dhull and Sumit are among the top three for the highest tackle point average.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
|Highest Average Tackle Points - PKL 2019
|Defender
|Avg. Tackle Pts
|Vishal Bhardwaj
|3.8
|Sandeep Dhull
|3.6
|Sumit
|3.4
|Highest Tackle SR in 11-20 mins - PKL 2019
|Highest Tackle SR in 21-30 mins - PKL 2019
|Team
|Tackle SR
|Team
|Tackle SR
|Haryana Steelers
|62
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|63
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|60
|Patna Pirates
|62
|Patna Pirates
|56
|U.P. Yoddha
|53
Jaipur this season has been lethal in the defence in terms of scoring as well as execution with their tackles. Jaipur Pink Panthers have the 2nd best average tackle points. But they have the best Tackle strike rate amongst all teams.
|Highest Avg. Tackle Points - PKL 2019
|Highest Tackle SR - PKL 2019
|Team
|Avg. Tackle Pts
|Team
|Tackle SR
|Puneri Paltan
|11.4
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|48
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|10.9
|U Mumba
|48
|Haryana Steelers
|10.9
|Telugu Titans
|47
|Most Super Tackles - PKL 2019
|Team
|Super Tackles
|Bengaluru Bulls
|24
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|23
|Patna Pirates
|22
Nitesh Kumar and Sumit clicking together
Nitesh Kumar has finally begun to hit his mark this season. Nitesh Kumar and Sumit have been the key defenders who have led the team to victory in the past four matches. Nitesh Kumar and Sumit in the last four matches have scored at an average above 3.5 tackle points per match. But Nitesh Kumar has a tremendous tackle strike rate of 89 while Sumit’s 56. Both the defenders have a failed tackle per cent below 55. Nitesh Kumar has been highly accurate with his tackle as he has a tackle failure per cent below 30.
PLAYER HEAD-TO-HEAD
(All figures overall PKL; figure in brackets shows since PKL 6)
- Deepak Hooda (JAI) 9 – 1 Nitesh Kumar (U.P.) [4 – 1 Since PKL 6]
- Deepak Hooda (JAI) 2 – 1 Sumit (U.P.) [All since PKL 6]
- Deepak Narwal (JAI) 3 – 1 Nitesh Kumar (U.P.) [All since PKL 6]
- Nilesh Salunke (JAI) 2 – 4 Nitesh Kumar (U.P.) [2 – 2 since PKL 6]
- Monu Goyat (U.P.) 3 – 4 Sandeep Dhull (JAI) [0 – 3 since PKL 6]
- Monu Goyat (U.P.) 6 – 4 Amit Hooda (JAI) [0 – 2 since PKL 6]
- Shrikant Jadhav (U.P.) 1 – 2 Sandeep Dhull (JAI) [1 – 1 since PKL 6]
- Shrikant Jadhav (U.P.) 7 – 6 Amit Hooda (JAI) [4 – 2 since PKL 6]
- Rishank Devadiga (U.P.) 3 – 4 Sandeep Dhull (JAI) [1 – 1 since PKL 6]
- Rishank Devadiga (U.P.) 4 – 8 Amit Hooda (JAI) [0 – 1 since PKL 6]