Pro Kabaddi Jaipur vs UP: Battle of PKL 2019 top defenders in today's match

Sandeep Dhull (Jaipur) and Sumit (UP) have been the top scoring defenders for their respective teams in Pro Kabaddi 2019

UP Yoddha (in blue and red) and Haryana Steelers players in action during their match at Pro-Kabaddi League 2019
In Match 93 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on UP Yoddha at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday. The match is important for both the teams as a win will push them to 5th position in the PKL points table and increase their chances to make to the playoffs. Sandeep Dhull (Jaipur) and Sumit (UP) have been the top scoring defenders for their respective teams this season. Dhull leads the top PKL defender standings with 54 tackle points and Sumit is not far behind having scored 48 tackle points (4th in PKL 2019). Both these defenders have been consistent throughout this season. Sandeep Dhull and Sumit are among the top three for the highest tackle point average.

Highest Average Tackle Points - PKL 2019
Defender Avg. Tackle Pts
Vishal Bhardwaj 3.8
Sandeep Dhull 3.6
Sumit 3.4
Both these team have been good in the middle phases of the match scoring at a Tackle SR above 50. In the 11-20 min phase Jaipur Pink Panthers have the 2nd best Tackle SR where as in 21-30 min phase U.P. Yoddha has the 3rd best Tackle SR in the league.

Highest Tackle SR in 11-20 mins - PKL 2019 Highest Tackle SR in 21-30 mins - PKL 2019
Team Tackle SR Team Tackle SR
Haryana Steelers 62 Gujarat Fortunegiants 63
Jaipur Pink Panthers 60 Patna Pirates 62
Patna Pirates 56 U.P. Yoddha 53
Jaipur defensive unit: One of the best in Pro Kabaddi 2019

Jaipur this season has been lethal in the defence in terms of scoring as well as execution with their tackles. Jaipur Pink Panthers have the 2nd best average tackle points. But they have the best Tackle strike rate amongst all teams.

Highest Avg. Tackle Points - PKL 2019 Highest Tackle SR - PKL 2019
Team Avg. Tackle Pts Team Tackle SR
Puneri Paltan 11.4 Jaipur Pink Panthers 48
Jaipur Pink Panthers 10.9 U Mumba 48
Haryana Steelers 10.9 Telugu Titans 47
Another area where Jaipur Pink Panthers have excelled is Super Tackles. Sandeep Dhull has scored the most Super Tackles (six). A total of eight players team have been involved in Super Tackles with five players scoring a minimum of three Super Tackles. Jaipur Pink Panthers as a team have recorded 23 Super Tackles this season and it is 2nd most amongst all teams.

Most Super Tackles - PKL 2019
Team Super Tackles
Bengaluru Bulls 24
Jaipur Pink Panthers 23
Patna Pirates 22

Nitesh Kumar and Sumit clicking together

Nitesh Kumar has finally begun to hit his mark this season. Nitesh Kumar and Sumit have been the key defenders who have led the team to victory in the past four matches. Nitesh Kumar and Sumit in the last four matches have scored at an average above 3.5 tackle points per match. But Nitesh Kumar has a tremendous tackle strike rate of 89 while Sumit’s 56. Both the defenders have a failed tackle per cent below 55. Nitesh Kumar has been highly accurate with his tackle as he has a tackle failure per cent below 30.

PLAYER HEAD-TO-HEAD

(All figures overall PKL; figure in brackets shows since PKL 6)

  • Deepak Hooda (JAI) 9 – 1 Nitesh Kumar (U.P.) [4 – 1 Since PKL 6]
  • Deepak Hooda (JAI) 2 – 1 Sumit (U.P.) [All since PKL 6]
  • Deepak Narwal (JAI) 3 – 1 Nitesh Kumar (U.P.) [All since PKL 6]
  • Nilesh Salunke (JAI) 2 – 4 Nitesh Kumar (U.P.) [2 – 2 since PKL 6]
  • Monu Goyat (U.P.) 3 – 4 Sandeep Dhull (JAI) [0 – 3 since PKL 6]
  • Monu Goyat (U.P.) 6 – 4 Amit Hooda (JAI) [0 – 2 since PKL 6]
  • Shrikant Jadhav (U.P.) 1 – 2 Sandeep Dhull (JAI) [1 – 1 since PKL 6]
  • Shrikant Jadhav (U.P.) 7 – 6 Amit Hooda (JAI) [4 – 2 since PKL 6]
  • Rishank Devadiga (U.P.) 3 – 4 Sandeep Dhull (JAI) [1 – 1 since PKL 6]
  • Rishank Devadiga (U.P.) 4 – 8 Amit Hooda (JAI) [0 – 1 since PKL 6]
First Published: Mon, September 16 2019. 15:12 IST

