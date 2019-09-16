Pro Kabaddi Jaipur vs UP: Battle of PKL 2019 top defenders in today's match

In Match 93 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will take on at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on Monday. The match is important for both the teams as a win will push them to 5th position in the PKL points table and increase their chances to make to the playoffs. Sandeep Dhull (Jaipur) and Sumit (UP) have been the top scoring defenders for their respective teams this season. Dhull leads the top PKL defender standings with 54 tackle points and Sumit is not far behind having scored 48 tackle points (4th in PKL 2019). Both these defenders have been consistent throughout this season. Sandeep Dhull and Sumit are among the top three for the highest tackle point average.

Highest Average Tackle Points - PKL 2019 Defender Avg. Tackle Pts Vishal Bhardwaj 3.8 Sandeep Dhull 3.6 Sumit 3.4

Both these team have been good in the middle phases of the match scoring at a Tackle SR above 50. In the 11-20 min phase have the 2nd best Tackle SR where as in 21-30 min phase U.P. Yoddha has the 3rd best Tackle SR in the league.

Highest Tackle SR in 11-20 mins - PKL 2019 Highest Tackle SR in 21-30 mins - PKL 2019 Team Tackle SR Team Tackle SR Haryana Steelers 62 Gujarat Fortunegiants 63 Jaipur Pink Panthers 60 Patna Pirates 62 Patna Pirates 56 U.P. Yoddha 53

Jaipur this season has been lethal in the defence in terms of scoring as well as execution with their tackles. have the 2nd best average tackle points. But they have the best Tackle strike rate amongst all teams.

Highest Avg. Tackle Points - PKL 2019 Highest Tackle SR - PKL 2019 Team Avg. Tackle Pts Team Tackle SR Puneri Paltan 11.4 Jaipur Pink Panthers 48 Jaipur Pink Panthers 10.9 U Mumba 48 Haryana Steelers 10.9 Telugu Titans 47

Another area where Jaipur Pink Panthers have excelled is Super Tackles. Sandeep Dhull has scored the most Super Tackles (six). A total of eight players team have been involved in Super Tackles with five players scoring a minimum of three Super Tackles. Jaipur Pink Panthers as a team have recorded 23 Super Tackles this season and it is 2nd most amongst all teams.

Most Super Tackles - PKL 2019 Team Super Tackles Bengaluru Bulls 24 Jaipur Pink Panthers 23 Patna Pirates 22

Nitesh Kumar has finally begun to hit his mark this season. Nitesh Kumar and Sumit have been the key defenders who have led the team to victory in the past four matches. Nitesh Kumar and Sumit in the last four matches have scored at an average above 3.5 tackle points per match. But Nitesh Kumar has a tremendous tackle strike rate of 89 while Sumit’s 56. Both the defenders have a failed tackle per cent below 55. Nitesh Kumar has been highly accurate with his tackle as he has a tackle failure per cent below 30.

