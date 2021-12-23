Pro Kabaddi League: Defending champions Bengal Warriors defeat UP Yoddha

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
-
UP Yoddha narrowly missed the winning flight against defending champions Bengal Warriors in their opening game in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Wednesday.
UP Yoddha, who started on a slow note, put up a valiant fight towards the end, but narrowly missed their chances for a win as they lost 33-38 to the Bengal Warriors.
For the Yoddha's their star player Pardeep Narwal earned the 8 raid points followed by 5 points from Surender Gill, while captain Nitesh Kumar and Ashu Singh earned 3 tackle points each. UP Yoddha are currently placed fifth on the points table with 1 point to their kitty.
UP Yoddha started at a slow pace giving away points to Bengal Warriors. The Yoddha lost 12 crucial points in the first 8 minutes but slowly made a comeback through Pardeep Narwal's streak of intelligent raids.
Pardeep who stood tall to his experience ensured that the Warriors were forced to make mistakes as he earned a total of 8 points for UP Yoddha. Both sides shared 2 all-out points while the first half came to an end with a score line of 18-18.
The second half again saw the Warriors start on a strong note. The Warriors raced ahead through their raider Nabibakhsh who came for a do-or-die raid in the 23rd minute but ended up going back with a super raid earning 4 vital points.
Minutes later UP Yoddha was inflicted with an All-Out and found themselves trailing 29-20 at the 26th minute.
However, the Yoddha's made a strong comeback through some successful raids and very effective tackles but couldn't make up the point deficit as the match came to a nail biting finish in the favour of Bengal Warriors.
UP Yoddha will play their next match against Patna Pirates on Saturday at 7:30 PM at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Convention Centre.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor