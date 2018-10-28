PKL 2018, Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha LIVE: Can UP's defence hold the fort?





Check Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six points table here On Day 19 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six , the first match of the day will be played between Dabang Delhi and UP Yoddha, while in the second match Patna Pirates lock horns with Haryana Steelers at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna today. This will be first time when former Patna Pirates teammates Pardeep Narwal and Monu Goyat are up against each other with Pardeep need just 1 raid point to become only second player in PKL history to score 700 raid points and even surpass Rahul Chaudhari to top the chart of raid points scored. Coming back to the match, when Haryana and Patna last met in the PKL 5 Eliminator, Patna scored record 69 points in the match, of which Pardeep Narwal scored 34 raid points, the most by a player in single match. Pardeep also scored 6 raid points in a single raid, again most by a player in single raid.

PKl 2018, Day 19, Match 1: Dabang DeKabaddiUP Yoddha

In today’s first match, Dabang Delhi will take on UP Yoddha in match 37. These two teams have met only once, in PKL 5, which UP Yoddha ended up winning by a whopping 29 points margin. Dabang Delhi’s experienced corner combination of Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal has been one of the key reasons for their good start in In their previous match, the duo put up an amazing performance against Bengal Warriors. Both defenders had identical stats – 4 tackle points from 7 tackles (4 successful) at a strike rate of 57. Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal also happen to have a very good record against UP captain Rishank Devadiga. Ravinder Pahal has an 8-4 advantage over Rishank Devadiga while Joginder Narwal has a 4-3 advantage.



Stay tuned for PKL 2018-19 LIVE updates...