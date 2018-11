On the last day of Ahmedabad leg, hosts Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Haryana Steelers in the 76th match of the VVIO ProKabaddi League 2018. The match will take place at The Arena by TransStadia on Thursday.

Gujarat FortuneGiants vs Haryana Steelers match is important because a win for Gujarat will not only take them to the top of the VIVO ProKabaddi League 2018 points table from Zone A, but also it will help Gujarat register their first-ever win over Haryana Steelers. If Harayan win, their position would not change but it would help them ahead in the tournament to qualify for the play-offs.

Head-to-head: Gujarat Fortunegiants 0-4 Haryana Steelers