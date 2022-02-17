Pro Kabaddi League sees battle for playoff spots heating up

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
-
Former champions U Mumba will battle for a place in the Pro Kabaddi League Playoffs against U.P. Yoddha here on Thursday.
U.P. Yoddha, who will be playing their final match of the season, have fate in their own hands. A victory should be enough to seal their progress to the knockout stages while nothing short of a victory will keep Mumbai's Playoff chances alive.
Their lead raider Abhishek Singh struggled, especially in Super Tackle situations, in their outing against Jaipur Pink Panthers and it might be time for the team to give Ajith Kumar a bigger role.
On the other hand, Pardeep Narwal has been in red-hot form for Yoddha. He will be their primary raider with Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav supporting.
The second match of the night will see another Playoff battle between Bengaluru Bulls and Haryana Steelers.
Haryana can also almost guarantee a Playoff spot with a win but Bengaluru's destiny will be decided by the teams around them.
With 63 points from 20 matches, Haryana Steelers have a realistic chance of a second place if Delhi (2nd on the table) drop points. They are currently third on the table and a Top 2 finish can save them from the eliminator matches.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor