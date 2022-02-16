PKL 8: Patna Pirates beat Telugu Titans 38-30 to reach semi-finals

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
Pro Kabaddi League 2021 to start on Dec 22 in Bengaluru without spectators
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
-
A collective performance from table-toppers Patna Pirates helped them beat Telugu Titans 38-30 and reached the semi-finals in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 8, here on Monday.
Raider Sachin scored a Super 10 (14 points) and defender Mohammadreza Shadloui secured a High 5 (5 tackle points) as the Pirates once again showed why they are on top of the points table with a victory that helped them guarantee a Top-2 finish in the league stages.
Bottom-placed Telugu Titans were playing the match for pride having already been ruled out of the playoffs race. They once again showed glimpses of their potential but failed to control the match in the dying stages. The 8-point margin of defeat meant they walked away with no points from the encounter.
Patna Pirates started on the front foot with their raiding duo of Guman Singh and Sachin finding errors in the Telugu defence. The Pirates rushed to an early lead and closed in on an all-out. A Super Tackle on Mohammadreza Shadloui (for not crossing the Baulk Line) delayed it but Pirates eventually removed all the Titans on the mat in the 7th minute to open a 7-point lead.
The Titans had no intention to be easy pushovers however and initiated an immediate fight back. Rajnish, with a heavily strapped knee, found mistakes in the Patna defence to slowly push his team closer to the Pirates. His 3-point Super Raid in the 17th minute allowed the Titans to inflict an ALL OUT on the table-toppers.
Adarsh then clinched a 2-point raid to get the all-out and open a one-point lead. Patna Pirates soon got back into the lead through Sachin and brought in the experienced Monu Goyat as a substitute to sharpen their attack. The scores were 21-20 in favour of the Pirates at half-time.
Sachin clinched his Super 10 in the second minute after half time but the Titans continued to match the Pirates blow for blow. Their defence ensured there were no easy points up for Pirates' raiders. Ankit Beniwal also started supporting Rajnish in the raids as they moved to a 1-point lead. The scores were 27-26 with 10 minutes remaining.
The depth of Pirates' squad meant they kept finding answers to all the challenges being thrown at them by the Titans. In the 5 minutes that followed the first Time Out, Patna outscored the Titans by 3 points to once again take the lead. The momentum shift proved decisive as the Pirates inflicted an ALL OUT with 3 minutes remaining to open a 7-point lead. Rajnish got his Super 10 for the Titans but that mattered little as the Pirates went on to clinch an important win.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor